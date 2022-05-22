Advertisement

Russia presses Donbas offensive as Polish leader visits Kyiv

Russia presses Donbas offensive as Polish leader visits Kyiv
Russia presses Donbas offensive as Polish leader visits Kyiv(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Poland’s president has traveled to Kyiv to support Ukraine’s goal of becoming a candidate for European Union membership. Polish President Andrzej Duda on Sunday became the first foreign leader to address the Ukrainian parliament since Russia invaded Ukraine. Lawmakers stood to applaud Duda, who thanked them for the honor of speaking in a place where “the heart of a free, independent and democratic Ukraine beats.”

Duda’s visit came as Russian and Ukrainian forces engaged in scattered battles along a 551-kilometer (342-mile) wedge of the country’s eastern industrial heartland. The Russian military launched airstrikes and missile attacks in the Donbas region, seeking to expand the territory Moscow-backed separatists have held since 2014.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weather Service team confirms EF-2 tornado hit SE Illinois
Weather Service team confirms EF-2 tornado hit SE Illinois
Capt. Billy Crosby Jr., an officer in the Louisiana National Guard, faced 30 days of...
Louisiana National Guard officer retires after planting face between subordinate’s breasts
11 people suspected of organized crime in Colorado.
11 people suspected of stealing more than 100 vehicles in Colorado to fuel their meth, heroin and fentanyl habits
A school resource officer in Chicago showed off his dance moves at prom to connect with students.
Officer joins students on dance floor at high school prom: ‘We were rocking’
Local artist Frank Hoffmaster has painted a new mural of Breasia Terrell and Italia Kelly on...
Artist paints surprise mural of Breasia Terrell and Italia Kelly, family reacts

Latest News

Taiwan not included in launch of new Biden Indo-Pacific pact
Taiwan not included in launch of new Biden Indo-Pacific pact
Teenager allegedly killed by father was Eu Claire student, school responds
High school student allegedly killed by father to be awarded posthumous degree
A sign telling consumers of limits on the purchase of baby formula hangs on the edge of an...
78,000 pounds of infant formula arrives in US
'I wish I had a magic wand': In Buffalo, wounds are deep
‘I wish I had a magic wand’: In Buffalo, wounds are deep