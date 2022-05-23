Advertisement

Arby’s is selling a burger for the first time

Arby's Wagyu Steakhouse Burger is being offered from now through the end of July. It costs $5.99.
Arby's Wagyu Steakhouse Burger is being offered from now through the end of July. It costs $5.99.(Arby's via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Arby’s is adding a new, and surprising, item to its menu.

For the first time in company history, the fast food giant best known for its roast beef is now selling burgers.

It’s called the Wagyu Steakhouse Burger, and it’s being offered from now through the end of July. It costs $5.99.

The burger is made from a combination of ground beef and wagyu beef, and an Arby’s spokesperson says they spent more than two years working on it.

Arby’s says the Wagyu Steakhouse Burger is 50% bigger than McDonald’s quarter pounder and comes with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion, and a special sauce.

There are around 3,400 Arby’s locations in the United States, according to the research firm Technomic.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters and police responded to a fire at the Wabash pedestrian bridge in Ottumwa Monday,...
Repair work sparks second fire on Ottumwa pedestrian bridge
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
Expert: Monkeypox likely spread by sex at 2 raves in Europe
Chhabria A. Harris, 46, is charged with three counts of aggravated DUI causing death or greater...
East Moline woman charged in connection with crash on I-74 pedestrian bike path
A Tesla owner responds to his car catching fire in California City.
‘I didn’t know how to react’: Owner shocked after Tesla catches fire
Family members identified the 6-year-old victim as Eli Hart. Police have not yet released...
Police arrest woman after 6-year-old son’s body found in trunk

Latest News

Russian army Sergeant Vadim Shishimarin, 21, is seen behind a glass during a court hearing in...
Russian sentenced to life in Ukraine’s 1st war crimes trial
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp y Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Surgeon: Johnny Depp’s severed finger story has flaws
The House Ethics Committee is investigating allegations that Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn...
Ethics panel opens investigation into GOP’s Madison Cawthorn
Rapper Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens.
Rappers Young Thug, Gunna remain jailed in racketeering case
An onlooker stands near an ocean cliff in Palos Verdes Estates, Calif., Monday, May 23, 2022....
4 people fall off California cliff; 1 dead and 2 badly hurt