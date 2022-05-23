Advertisement

Biden says US will take military action if China attacks Taiwan

President Joe Biden said the U.S. would intercede if China invades Taiwan.
By CNN
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - President Joe Biden is apparently drawing a line in the sand for China.

During a stop in Tokyo Monday, Biden said the U.S. would take military action if Beijing tries to overtake Taiwan by use of force.

Biden’s comments came in response to a reporter’s question about whether he was willing to get involved militarily.

“That’s a commitment we made. Look here’s the situation we agree to the One China policy we signed on to it all the intended agreements made from there but the idea that it can be taken by force is just not appropriate it would dislocate the entire region and be another action similar to what happened in Ukraine.”

The White House has walked back Biden’s statement, saying there is no change in U.S. policy toward China.

Meanwhile, Chinese officials say they have, “strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition” toward Biden’s comments.

