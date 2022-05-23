Advertisement

Gov. Reynolds’ proposed private education bill won’t pass

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall File)
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall File)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ proposed bill to give public tax dollars to private schools for up to 10,000 children won’t pass this session, according to the Des Moines Register.

Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley told reporters on Monday that they won’t have the votes to pass the bill. He and Gov. Reynolds have said they plan to push for the legislation again next year.

Gov. Reynolds pushed the bill during a closed-door meeting at Thomas Park in Marion earlier this month.

Opponents of the bill said it would divert public money away from public education at a time when teachers are leaving the profession.

