Iowa-native Shawn Johnson East creates website to help mothers find baby formula

(AP Photo/Steve Pope)
(AP Photo/Steve Pope)(Steve Pope | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa-native and Olympic gold medal gymnast Shawn Johnson East created a website with her husband Andrew East to help parents struggling to find baby formula.

It comes amid an ongoing nationwide shortage of baby formula.

In an Instagram post announcing the website, Johnson East said they made the website after she had her own difficulty finding baby formula for her child.

“So last week I was trying to refill Jett’s formula, and I wasn’t able to find it anywhere,” Johnson East said in the Instagram video. “A friend of a friend actually connected me to her friend in Pittsburgh, who was able to find and ship it to me.”

The website, BabyFormulaExchange.com, is free to use and allows parents to post what type of formula they have that they aren’t using, or what type of formula they need.

Parents can then ship unopened, not expired formula to people who need it.

