Advertisement

Pool noodle fight over the name Josh again attracts hundreds

What started as a fun battle to get Josh’s from all over the country out of their houses after...
What started as a fun battle to get Josh’s from all over the country out of their houses after months of social distancing and quarantining has turned into an annual charity event.(10/11 NOW)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A couple of hundred people grabbed their pool noodles and headed to a Nebraska park again this weekend to battle over the right to the name Josh.

The event started as an online joke when Josh Swain from Tucson, Arizona, sent out a tweet challenging anyone who shared his name to fight over it. After it took on a life of its own, Swain turned it into a real event last year at the random coordinates he included in his original note, which happened to be in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Several of the competitors this year donned costumes, but they still couldn’t dethrone 5-year-old Josh Vinson Jr. who defended his title as the No. 1 Josh.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
Expert: Monkeypox likely spread by sex at 2 raves in Europe
Skies turn partly cloudy tonight.
Expect more clouds by Monday, more rain by Tuesday
“Con-artist” couple nabbed in Florida
‘Con-artist’ couple with charges in several states captured in Florida
Family members identified the 6-year-old victim as Eli Hart. Police have not yet released...
Police arrest woman after 6-year-old son’s body found in trunk
Weather Service team confirms EF-2 tornado hit SE Illinois
Weather Service team confirms EF-2 tornado hit SE Illinois

Latest News

Firefighters and police responded to a fire at the Wabash pedestrian bridge in Ottumwa Monday,...
Wabash pedestrian bridge fire in Ottumwa
Firefighters and police responded to a fire at the Wabash pedestrian bridge in Ottumwa Monday,...
Ottumwa Pedestrian Bridge Fire
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall File)
Gov. Reynolds’ proposed private education bill won’t pass
(AP Photo/Steve Pope)
Iowa-native Shawn Johnson East creates website to help mothers find baby formula