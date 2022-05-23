Advertisement

Rock Island County Coroner identifies man killed in crash on I-74 pedestrian bike path

Two other people were injured in the crash, driver faces homicide charges
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson identified the man killed after being hit by an SUV on the I-74 pedestrian bike path Sunday.

Gustafson said 21-year-old Ethan Lee Gonzalez of Moline died after being hit by the SUV. He said the autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

According to the Rock Island County State attorney, the driver of the SUV is currently in custody and faces charges of reckless homicide, aggravated DUI causing death and aggravated DUI bodily harm.

The Moline and Bettendorf police departments are investigating the crash, police said in a media release.

Police said it was determined an SUV entered the bike path from Bettendorf around 2 a.m. Sunday and drove over the path.

About 200 yards from the Moline pathway entrance the SUV hit three pedestrians, police said. Gonzalez was killed and two others were injured.

Police ask anyone with information about the crash to contact Moline Police at 309-797-0401.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

