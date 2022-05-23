Shower chances return Tuesday and into the midweek

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Clouds have moved into Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri bringing isolated showers into the region. Overnight we’ll have isolated showers move through the area with lows cooling into the upper 40s and low 50s. Scattered showers are possible Tuesday ahead of an upper level wave moving through the U.S. Timing of showers is uncertain, potentially beginning in the morning and heading into the afternoon. Temperatures Tuesday afternoon will be cool, only climbing into the mid to upper 60s.

There is a higher chance for rain Tuesday night and into Wednesday as a low pressure system moves into the region. Moderate to heavy rainfall will be possible at times. Tuesday night’s lows will cool into the mid-50s with highs in the mid-70s. Scattered showers and cool conditions will continue into Thursday with the sun and warmer temperatures returning Friday and into the weekend.

