Wabash pedestrian bridge fire in Ottumwa

By Adam Carros
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Firefighters and police responded to a fire at the Wabash pedestrian bridge in Ottumwa Monday for the second time in a matter of months.

The smoke and flames from the fire were visible from the KYOU Ottumwa CityCam just after noon. It’s unclear yet what burned and what caused the fire.

This is the second fire at the Wabash Bridge in a matter of months. A fire in December closed the bridge. The fire department labeled that fire as suspicious but have not given any other details on the cause since then.

