Advertisement

2 women arrested with 500,000 fentanyl pills, police say

Martha Lopez and Tania Luna Solis face multiple drug charges from after Arizona police say they...
Martha Lopez and Tania Luna Solis face multiple drug charges from after Arizona police say they found 500,000 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop.(Casa Grande Police Department)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (AZFamily/Gray News) – Arizona police say they’ve arrested two people from Phoenix after a traffic stop uncovered hundreds of thousands of fentanyl pills, a gun and a large amount of cash.

Police in Casa Grande say that Martha Lopez, the driver of the car, and Tania Luna Solis, a passenger, face multiple drug charges from the drug bust, according to AZFamily.

In a news release, police said they stopped Lopez for speeding just after 5:30 p.m. on Monday. During the traffic stop, officers said they discovered half a million fentanyl pills disguised inside bottles that made them look like collagen supplements. Police also seized a gun and cash and noted that two children were inside the car.

Casa Grande police say they seized Fentanyl pills that were disguised in Collagen bottles.
Casa Grande police say they seized Fentanyl pills that were disguised in Collagen bottles.(Arizona's Family)

“The transport and sale of drugs in our community affects us all,” Casa Grande Police Chief Mark McCrory said. “It is hard to quantify the number of lives this investigation has saved, but I am sure we are making a difference.”

Lopez and Solis face drug possession and transportation charges, among weapons and child endangerment charges. Both children have been placed in the Department of Child Safety custody while the Pinal County Attorney’s Office reviews the charges.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters and police responded to a fire at the Wabash pedestrian bridge in Ottumwa Monday,...
Repair work sparks second fire on Ottumwa pedestrian bridge
A Chicago woman was found chained in an abandoned house after a man heard screams for help.
Man hears screaming, finds woman chained in abandoned house
Willard Noble Chaiden Miller listens as his attorney Christine Branstad speaks during a bond...
Teen charged in death of Fairfield teacher requests change of venue, evidence suppression
The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office says criminal charges are pending in a case of animal...
23 dogs, 5 cats, 4 dead dogs removed from Alta Vista residence in animal neglect case
Chhabria A. Harris, 46, is charged with three counts of aggravated DUI causing death or greater...
East Moline woman charged in connection with crash on I-74 pedestrian bike path

Latest News

FILE - This Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2011 file photo shows the headquarters of the Southern Baptist...
Top Southern Baptists plan to release secret list of abusers
Eighteen children and three adults were killed during a shooting at a Texas elementary school.
GRAPHIC: Deadly elementary school shooting in Texas
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
LIVE: Biden to address nation following Texas school shooting
Police in Pennsylvania report Oddell Cannon, 16, will be charged as an adult after stabbing a...
Attempted murder: Teen charged as adult after stabbing student multiple times, police say
People vote in the Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta.
Walker wins Georgia GOP Senate nod, governor race still open