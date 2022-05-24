Bill to block new casinos in Iowa heads to governor’s desk

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A bill that would block any new casinos in the state for the next two years is heading to the governor’s desk.

The state House and Senate passed the Casino moratorium bill Monday.

It comes as a setback to Linn County leaders, who’ve been looking to build a new casino for years.

Voters approved the option to build a new casino last November after the state commission rejected previous proposals.

It’s unclear if Governor Reynolds will sign the bill.

The Linn County Gaming Association President Anne Parmley released a statement on the new measure, claiming lawmakers targeted the county.

“This holds the Corridor back from entertainment, nightlife, dining and gaming options that were set to breathe new life into Iowa’s second largest city and give much-needed support and infrastructure improvements to the area,” Parmley said.

She said the gaming association deserved a fair shot to put their best plan forward.

