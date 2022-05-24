Advertisement

Cedar Rapids to host National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championships

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids will host the 2023-2025 National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championships.

The Cedar Rapids Tourism Office announced the move in a press release on Tuesday, saying the annual national championship is estimated to bring in nearly $2 million over the three years for the Cedar Rapids community.

The Championships are currently hosted by a coalition of wrestling organizations on behalf of the NCAA. That will stay the case until women’s wrestling achieves official championship status within the NCAA.

The NCWWC will debut in Cedar Rapids March 3-4.

“We did an informal look for a great city to host the National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championships,” Michael Duffy, Adrian College Athletic Director and chair of the NCWWC Committee, said in a press release. “There is no better place than Iowa for wrestling, both for men and women. Cedar Rapids has hosted many NCAA Championships in men’s wrestling. This is a great venue and a great host community. Dick Simmons is one of the greatest promoters of wrestling anywhere. The championships got too big to host on campus, and we want to take it to a higher level. We have an Emerging Sport Status and are on the cusp of an official championships. We want to show that women’s wrestling is ready to take it to an NCAA Championships. We take it to the next level with Cedar Rapids.”

The championships includes NCAA programs from Division I, II and III levels.

