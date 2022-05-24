Advertisement

Gov. Reynolds declares June 2022 Iowa Craft Brew Month

(WILX)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation declaring June 2022 Iowa Craft Brew Month.

The Iowa Brewers Guild announced the signing, saying it coincides with the Iowa Craft Brew Festival on June 4.

“The gubernatorial proclamation recognizes the industry’s impact on the state including manufacturing growth, tourism, and community revitalization,” the guild said in a press release. “Iowa’s craft brewing industry has grown year after year, doubling in size since 2014. Iowa has over 115 breweries in 76 different communities generating over a billion dollars of economic impact annually.”

The Iowa Brewers Guild was formed in 2007 to highlight and improve the quality of beer brewed in the state.

