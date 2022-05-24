Showers continue tonight and into Wednesday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Showers are expected across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri this evening and into the overnight hours. Scattered showers will continue into Wednesday morning, with isolated to scattered showers possible in the afternoon. By mid to late Wednesday afternoon, clouds will gradually clear out of the region. Wednesday night lows will drop into the mid to upper 50s. Highs on Wednesday are looking warmer, rising into the 70s over most of the area.

Shower chances will return on Thursday, with temperatures dropping back into the 70s. The pattern will shift Friday, with temperatures rising into the 70s. Even warmer conditions are in this weekend’s forecast, with highs in the 80s.

