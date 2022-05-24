Advertisement

Some showers possible today

Areas of showers may occur today, but the most widespread activity looks likely tonight into tomorrow morning.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 4:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Today’s weather continues to look mostly cloudy with chances of rain this afternoon across the area. Whatever falls will be extremely light and pretty isolated. There’s a somewhat better chance over our far western counties today versus anywhere else. Plan on highs once again to only reach the 60s. Tonight into tomorrow, the main low pressure system lifts north and should push some rainfall up here as well. At this point, totals of 0.25″ to 0.75″ looks likely. Given recent dry conditions, this should all soak into the ground with no problems. Lingering showers may still be found early on Thursday, otherwise, we’ll have a pretty nice finish to the week. Look for warmer conditions for the holiday weekend!

