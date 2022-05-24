Advertisement

Teen charged in death of Fairfield teacher requests change of venue, evidence suppression

Willard Noble Chaiden Miller listens as his attorney Christine Branstad speaks during a bond...
Willard Noble Chaiden Miller listens as his attorney Christine Branstad speaks during a bond review hearing at the Jefferson County Courthouse in Fairfield, Iowa, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. Jeremy Everett Goodale and Willard Noble Chaiden Miller, two southeast Iowa teenagers charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of their high school Spanish teacher, asked a state court judge Tuesday to lower their bond so they could be released from jail, while prosecutors asked it be maintained at $1 million or even raised to $2 million.(Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Des Moines Register via AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - One of the two teens charged in the death of a Fairfield Spanish teacher wants a change of venue and evidence suppressed.

Willard Miller is charged with first degree murder in the death of Nohema Graber.

He’ll appear in court July 7 for a hearing. His attorneys want evidence from his home and phone, and his statements suppressed.

The hearing will also feature a Franks hearing, in which the court determines if a police officer lied to get a search warrant.

The other teen charged, Jeremy Goodale, has not filed similar motions.

Graber was 66-years-old when she was killed in November of last year. Her body was found hidden in Chataqua park, a place she liked to walk.

Investigators say she had extensive head trauma, and believed she was beaten with a baseball bat.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters and police responded to a fire at the Wabash pedestrian bridge in Ottumwa Monday,...
Repair work sparks second fire on Ottumwa pedestrian bridge
A Chicago woman was found chained in an abandoned house after a man heard screams for help.
Man hears screaming, finds woman chained in abandoned house
Chhabria A. Harris, 46, is charged with three counts of aggravated DUI causing death or greater...
East Moline woman charged in connection with crash on I-74 pedestrian bike path
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
Expert: Monkeypox likely spread by sex at 2 raves in Europe
A Tesla owner responds to his car catching fire in California City.
‘I didn’t know how to react’: Owner shocked after Tesla catches fire

Latest News

Veterans in Dubuque and the Tri-States are taking part in an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.
Veterans depart Dubuque Regional Airport for Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.
Two more men have pleaded guilty in connection to a prostitution sting in Dubuque.
Two men plead guilty in Dubuque prostitution sting
A bill that would block any new casinos in the state for the next 2 years is also heading to...
Bill to block new casinos in Iowa heads to governor’s desk
kyou wx
First Alert Forecast