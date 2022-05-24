Advertisement

Police: Shooter who caused Texas school lockdown in custody

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District says an active shooter was reported at Robb...
The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District says an active shooter was reported at Robb Elementary School.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Police in Texas say a shooter who prompted a lockdown at an elementary school has been taken into custody.

The Uvalde Police Department said the person was taken into custody shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District said an active shooter had been reported at Robb Elementary School, which has an enrollment of just under 600 students.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Earlier, the district said that all schools in the district were locked down because of gunshots in the area.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters and police responded to a fire at the Wabash pedestrian bridge in Ottumwa Monday,...
Repair work sparks second fire on Ottumwa pedestrian bridge
A Chicago woman was found chained in an abandoned house after a man heard screams for help.
Man hears screaming, finds woman chained in abandoned house
Willard Noble Chaiden Miller listens as his attorney Christine Branstad speaks during a bond...
Teen charged in death of Fairfield teacher requests change of venue, evidence suppression
Chhabria A. Harris, 46, is charged with three counts of aggravated DUI causing death or greater...
East Moline woman charged in connection with crash on I-74 pedestrian bike path
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
Expert: Monkeypox likely spread by sex at 2 raves in Europe

Latest News

FILE - Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidates David McCormick, left, and Mehmet Oz during...
GOP intervenes in favor of Oz in 11th-hour Pa. Senate race ballot lawsuit
Rick Spinrad, NOAA administrator, says to expect another busy hurricane season.
Stormy repeat: NOAA predicts busy Atlantic hurricane season
FILE - In this March 15, 2021, file photo, demonstrators gather on the steps of the Montana...
Montana bars birth certificate sex changes, even with surgery
A woman says she shot and killed an intruder at her Florida home.
‘Back off, dude, I’ll shoot you.’ Woman recounts shooting, killing intruder