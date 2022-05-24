Two men plead guilty in Dubuque prostitution sting

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Two more men have pleaded guilty in connection to a prostitution sting in Dubuque.

Court documents show a judge sentenced Jordan Watkins of Bellevue to two years of probation after pleading guilty to prostitution. Watkins must also pay $5,500 in fines.

Joshua Vondran also pleaded guilty to prostitution.

Court documents show prosecutors will recommend two years of probation for the Epworth man. His sentencing is set for Thursday.

The two men are among the 11 men first charged in the sting in February.

Court documents show undercover officers posted ads online, offering sexual services for money, and offered to meet at the Mainstay Suites in Dubuque.

That’s where police arrested the men charged over the course of two days.

