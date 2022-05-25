Advertisement

Attempted murder: Teen charged as adult after stabbing student multiple times, police say

Police in Pennsylvania report Oddell Cannon, 16, will be charged as an adult after stabbing a student at Coatesville Senior High School.(Caln Township Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COATESVILLE, Pa. (Gray News) - Authorities in Pennsylvania are investigating a violent attack in a high school bathroom.

The Caln Township Police Department reports that 16-year-old Oddell Cannon faces charges that include attempted murder stemming from a stabbing incident at Coatesville Senior High School on Tuesday.

Police say Cannon stabbed another student multiple times while the two got into a fight in the bathroom.

The other student was taken to Paoli Hospital and was expected to survive, according to authorities.

Caln Township police report Cannon has since gone missing, but he will be charged as an adult as they continue their search for the 16-year-old.

Anyone with further information on Cannon’s whereabouts was urged to contact the Caln Township Police Department at 610-383-1821.

May 24, 2022 WANTED – ATTEMPTED MURDER Oddell Cannon, Coatesville, PA Cannon...

Posted by Caln Township Police Department on Tuesday, May 24, 2022

