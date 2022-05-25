Advertisement

Iowa lawmakers OK deer hunting with semi-automatic rifles

The Iowa statehouse in Des Moines.
The Iowa statehouse in Des Moines.(KCRG File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Deer hunters will be able to use semi-automatic rifles during a newly created antlerless season in January under a bill approved by lawmakers and sent to the governor.

The measure given final approval Tuesday by the House is designed to help control the deer population and respond to complaints that excess deer eat corn and are hazardous to motorists.

Charles City Democratic Rep. Todd Prichard, a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve, opposed the bill.

He noted the AR-15 type rifles allowed for hunting were similar to those he was trained to use in the military, and that ammunition authorized in the bill can travel up to 2½ miles.

