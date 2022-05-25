Advertisement

Iowa Legislature ends session known for big tax cuts

The Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa.
The Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa lawmakers ended their legislative session, about five weeks behind schedule because of a dispute over education spending.

The Senate and House adjourned early Wednesday without reaching agreement on Gov. Kim Reynolds’ proposal to divert $55 million from public schools toward taxpayer-funded scholarships for up to 10,000 students to attend private schools.

Since convening in January, Republicans who hold large majorities in each chamber did work with the governor to pass significant legislation.

That includes big tax cuts, a plan to allow grocers to opt out of bottle recycling, cut to unemployment benefits and a bill that prohibits transgender females from participating in girls high school sports and women’s college athletics.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willard Noble Chaiden Miller listens as his attorney Christine Branstad speaks during a bond...
Teen charged in death of Fairfield teacher requests change of venue, evidence suppression
The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office says criminal charges are pending in a case of animal...
23 dogs, 5 cats, 4 dead dogs removed from Alta Vista residence in animal neglect case
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Lindberg’s pre-trial conference is set for Thursday at 9:15 a.m.
Ottumwa chiropractor facing lawsuit over alleged inappropriate contact
Firefighters and police responded to a fire at the Wabash pedestrian bridge in Ottumwa Monday,...
Repair work sparks second fire on Ottumwa pedestrian bridge

Latest News

A historic building in the southern district of Dubuque is looking at a renovation that will...
New owners plan to renovate historic Dubuque building
kyou wx
First Alert Forecast
In October and November of 2021, Comert Kurdistan, Emma Brown and Ismail Altundag conspired to...
Iowa senator introduces bill that would require border materials turned over to states
Showers continue tonight and into Wednesday
Showers continue tonight and into Wednesday