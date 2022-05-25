New owners plan to renovate historic Dubuque building

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A historic building in the southern district of Dubuque is looking at a renovation that will bring back its identity.

Tim Conlon owns Conlon Construction, and purchased The Milk House in January last year. Conlon grew up in the area and drives by it every day.

When the building went on sale, Conlon said he wanted to buy it and renovate it, with hopes of bringing back the neighborhood grocery store.

Tim Conlon’s daughter, Roux Conlon-Loar, said she envisions a deli, bakery and coffee shop, with hopes it can serve as a hub for the neighborhood.

“Our dedication is a long term family business for us to have,” she said. “I hope my kids work here some day, I hope to have friends come in and visit. I think also on top of that we’re going to completely renovate the building and it’s going to be really beautiful again.”

Conlon says the neighborhood feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.

