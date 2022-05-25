Advertisement

Scattered showers and storms today

Plan on occasional rainfall in the area today.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Areas of showers will continue to lift through southeastern Iowa today. This rain will not be continuous and will feature many breaks. This afternoon, scattered re-development of thunderstorms is a potential and we can’t totally rule out a strong storm, either. Rainfall amounts around a half inch remain possible for much of the area with totals closer to an inch likely farther to our west. Tomorrow, this system moves to the east, taking most of the showers with it. By Friday into the weekend, look for a steady warming trend with outright hot weather still expected to arrive by Memorial Day.

