Showers and isolated storms still possible tonight, Thursday

Showers and isolated storms are still possible tonight into tomorrow, before drier weather arrives Friday.
By Corey Thompson
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We are not out of the woods yet for additional showers or isolated storms, but we are getting a little bit closer.

The slow-moving area of low pressure will continue to meander through the region tonight into Thursday. Additional showers are possible this evening, with a renewed round of development possible on Thursday afternoon. Lows will be in the 50s with highs in the mid to upper 60s. More sunshine is expected on Friday with highs reaching the 70s.

A bigger turn toward summerlike weather for a few days kicks in for the extended weekend. By Sunday into Memorial Day, highs in the upper 80s and low 90s look likely with a more humid feel, along with stronger southerly winds. While dry, plan for adjustments to your holiday plans due to the hot and humid conditions expected.

