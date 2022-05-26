Advertisement

Artifacts from Shackleton’s Antarctica expedition sold at auction

A collection of treasures from Ernest Shackleton's Antarctica voyages has sold at auction in...
A collection of treasures from Ernest Shackleton's Antarctica voyages has sold at auction in London.(Sothebys)
By CNN
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A collection of treasures from one of the greatest polar explorers has sold at auction in London.

The items are from Ernest Shackleton’s Antarctica voyages more than a century ago.

Shackleton was born in Ireland but lived most of his life in England. He had a longtime fascination with Antarctica and visited the continent four times.

A collection of treasures from Ernest Shackleton's Antarctica voyages has sold at auction in...
A collection of treasures from Ernest Shackleton's Antarctica voyages has sold at auction in London.(Sothebys)

The items sold at a Sotheby’s auction this week included a bronze medallion awarded to Shackleton by the “Chilean Historical and Geographical Society.”

It also included one of the first books ever printed and bound on Antarctica, which was edited by Shackleton.

The highest priced item: a map of Antarctica Shackleton drew, detailing what he learned from his 1914 to 1916 expedition, was also sold.

A collection of treasures from Ernest Shackleton's Antarctica voyages has sold at auction in...
A collection of treasures from Ernest Shackleton's Antarctica voyages has sold at auction in London.(Sothebys)

That went for $220,000.

The wreck of Shackleton’s ship “HMS Endurance” was located in the Weddell Sea earlier this year, 107 years after it sank.

Shackleton and his crew escaped on foot and in small boats.

A collection of treasures from Ernest Shackleton's Antarctica voyages has sold at auction in...
A collection of treasures from Ernest Shackleton's Antarctica voyages has sold at auction in London.(Sothebys)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The agreement states that this is not an admission of guilt by Lindberg, but rather a voluntary...
Ottumwa man accused of inappropriate contact with minor agrees to no longer practice as chiropractor
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Some snack boxes containing Jif peanut butter have been recalled.
Several more products with Jif peanut butter recalled
I-74 bridge
Officials looking at changes to I-74 Bridge pedestrian path after SUV hits 3 people
Josh Hawley/Missouri U.S. Senate
Sen. Josh Hawley speaks on gun laws following back-to-back mass shootings

Latest News

Destruction is seen in Kharkiv, Ukraine, as the war drags on.
Russia slams sanctions, seeks to blame West for food crisis
A crying girl is comforted outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.
LIVE: Update on school shooting investigation; police face questions over response to Texas school shooting
Copies of the Uvalde Leader-News with a black front page showing the date of the Robb...
Questions remain on whether school resource officers can keep schools safe
A black bear was recently seen in Dubuque in the parking lot behind Sunnycrest Manor.
Dubuque residents should stay ‘bear aware’ city officials say
LIVE: Uvalde school shooting
LIVE: Uvalde school shooting