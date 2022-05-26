Advertisement

New brewery to open in Guttenberg this weekend

A new brewery is set to have a soft opening this weekend in Guttenburg.
A new brewery is set to have a soft opening this weekend in Guttenburg.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUTTENBERG, Iowa (KCRG) - A new brewery is set to have a soft opening this weekend in Guttenburg.

Kathryn Klaes, the owner of Guttenberg Brewing Company, is only 24-years-old, but she said she wanted to open a brewery because of her love for craft beer.

She says she did a small tourism study to find out how many people visit Guttenberg, and what they do when they visit.

In that study, she found the town’s population of about 1,700 people doubles, and sometimes triples, on weekends.

She said her new business will benefit the community by integrating tourists and local residents.

“Craft beer is always kind of been a good way to get into the community,” Klaes said. “We’re sponsors of local events, we hope to kind of bring more local events, music, food trucks, events games trivia, bag tournaments you know just ways to involve people that are already here. Tourists or non-tourists, we kinda unite the two to make sure everybody’s here for longevity.”

While this weekend is their ‘soft opening’, Klaes says a grand opening will be June 3 and 4.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
The agreement states that this is not an admission of guilt by Lindberg, but rather a voluntary...
Ottumwa man accused of inappropriate contact with minor agrees to no longer practice as chiropractor
Some snack boxes containing Jif peanut butter have been recalled.
Several more products with Jif peanut butter recalled
I-74 bridge
Officials looking at changes to I-74 Bridge pedestrian path after SUV hits 3 people
Braeden Ward, 48, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide with a deadly weapon. He...
Man confesses to killing wife to end her chronic pain, police say

Latest News

kyou wx
First Alert Forecast
Iowa State Patrol concerned about driver safety this Memorial Day Weekend
81 veterans take an emotional journey on Midwest Honor Flight: Mission 9
A veteran on Midwest Honor Flight Mission 9 finds a name of someone he served with on the...
81 veterans take an emotional journey on Midwest Honor Flight: Mission 9