Nicer weather for a bit, then summerlike heat and humidity

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Get ready for a return of summerlike conditions, just in time for the so-called “first weekend” of the season.

We will actually be treated to a couple of fairly pleasant days before the more distinct surge in temperatures by the middle of the holiday weekend. Friday’s highs, in an otherwise dry that will feature a fair amount of sunshine by afternoon, reach the low to mid 70s. Saturday takes a step toward warmer conditions as winds shift to a southerly direction, but still reasonable in the low 80s.

When winds get a bit stronger on Sunday into Monday is when highs take a bigger leap, near or just on either side of 90 through Tuesday. Expect a more humid feel to the air during this time as well.

We end up on the cool side of a front by the middle of next week, as highs dip back toward the 70s.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.