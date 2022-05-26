Advertisement

UTV & ATV Racing Cup coming to Iowa State Fair

(WEAU)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A Short course UTV & ATV Racing Cup is coming to the Iowa State Fair this year.

People of all ages can compete or watch the racing at Elwell Family Park on August 13.

Fair organizers announced the event is being brought by Kruse Motorsports.

Gates will open at 9 a.m. with the racing expected to take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, including how to get tickets or register, click here.

