Watch for a few more showers around the area today

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Clouds will remain pretty thick today and the potential does exist for a few more showers and possibly a thunderstorm later this morning into the afternoon. For those that get under a thunderstorm, another tenth to quarter inch of rain may occur. We’ll take all we can get because beyond this chance, there isn’t much until the middle of next week. Plan on sunshine to return to the area tomorrow with highs into the 70s. The holiday weekend continues to look nice overall with highs around 80 on Saturday. Heat will start building into the area on Sunday, with temperatures around 90 for Memorial Day.

