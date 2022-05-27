Advertisement

Fairfield Schools placed on lockdown due to dangerous activity near Pence Elementary

Fairfield Community Schools
Fairfield Community Schools(WNDU)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 1:30 pm, Fairfield Schools announced that all Fairfield Community Schools were placed under a Level 2 lockdown in a message on their Facebook page.

Jefferson County law enforcement says it is an incident off school grounds that triggered the school lockdown. The District says that law enforcement was called to investigate the report of dangerous activity around the Pence Elementary playground.

The school stated that law enforcement had secured the areas around each of the FCSD attendance centers and that students who are being picked up in personal vehicles will be released at approximately 1:45 PM.

Buses reportedly arrived at each attendance center for a 2:00 PM student release.

Student release will be delayed until Law Enforcement says it is safe to release.

In a message released at 2:00 pm, the school stated that ”remaining students who walk home will be released shortly after the buses have left. Law Enforcement remains on site for the safety of your students. Thank you for your patience and cooperation.”

