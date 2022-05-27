Advertisement

Heat turns up through the weekend

More heat and humidity for the Memorial Day weekend.
By Corey Thompson
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Settle in for some warmer weather for the majority of the holiday weekend.

The onset of the hottest temperatures will be somewhat delayed, as lows tonight drop into the low 50s underneath mostly clear skies. A few clouds will be around Saturday at times, but the bigger change will be southerly winds allowing highs to reach the low to mid 80s. Continued, and stronger, southerly flow pushes highs further into the upper 80s and low 90s for Sunday into Monday. Expect gusty winds at times.

A more humid feel to the air will be present at times, as well, so take appropriate actions to safeguard against the effects of heat if spending extensive time outdoors.

A transition to cooler weather takes place mid-week, with some storms possible during that transition period on Tuesday into Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office shared a video by a Hesper, Iowa resident that shows the bear running...
Black bear seen roaming northeast Iowa town
Fairfield Community Schools
Fairfield Schools placed on lockdown after reports of armed man near Pence Elementary
A black bear was recently seen in Dubuque in the parking lot behind Sunnycrest Manor.
Dubuque residents should stay ‘bear aware’ city officials say
The man with the concealed weapon shot himself in the leg and was taken to the hospital for...
Man shoots himself after taking gun on Texas elementary school campus, police say
The agreement states that this is not an admission of guilt by Lindberg, but rather a voluntary...
Ottumwa man accused of inappropriate contact with minor agrees to no longer practice as chiropractor

Latest News

Mostly clear skies are expected tonight.
First Alert Forecast
Clouds clear through the morning today as yesterday’s rain pushes farther east. Look for a dry...
Heating Up for Memorial Day Weekend
Clouds clear through the morning today as yesterday’s rain pushes farther east. Look for a dry...
First Alert Forecast
Showers and storms still possible this evening.
Nicer weather for a bit, then summerlike heat and humidity