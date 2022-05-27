Heat turns up through the weekend

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Settle in for some warmer weather for the majority of the holiday weekend.

The onset of the hottest temperatures will be somewhat delayed, as lows tonight drop into the low 50s underneath mostly clear skies. A few clouds will be around Saturday at times, but the bigger change will be southerly winds allowing highs to reach the low to mid 80s. Continued, and stronger, southerly flow pushes highs further into the upper 80s and low 90s for Sunday into Monday. Expect gusty winds at times.

A more humid feel to the air will be present at times, as well, so take appropriate actions to safeguard against the effects of heat if spending extensive time outdoors.

A transition to cooler weather takes place mid-week, with some storms possible during that transition period on Tuesday into Wednesday.

