Advertisement

Planned Parenthood workers in 5 Midwest states seek union

FILE - Demonstrators hold a vigil against Planned Parenthood in Omaha, Neb., April 14, 2011....
FILE - Demonstrators hold a vigil against Planned Parenthood in Omaha, Neb., April 14, 2011. About 400 workers at Planned Parenthood offices in five Midwest states plan to unionize as their employer deals with the potential loss of business in states where abortions may become illegal. Ashley Schmidt, a training and development specialist for Nebraska and western Iowa, says workers at Planned Parenthood North Central States in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota formally filed for a union election with a National Labor Relations Board on Thursday, May 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)(Nati Harnik | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — About 400 workers at Planned Parenthood offices in five Midwestern states plan to unionize.

The move comes as their employer deals with the potential loss of business in states where abortions may become illegal if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

Ashley Schmidt is a training and development specialist for Nebraska and western Iowa.

She says workers at Planned Parenthood North Central States in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota formally filed for a union election with a National Labor Relations Board on Thursday.

The workers plan to join SEIU Healthcare Minnesota & Iowa, an affiliate of the Service Employees International Union, which represents Planned Parenthood workers in other states.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A black bear was recently seen in Dubuque in the parking lot behind Sunnycrest Manor.
Dubuque residents should stay ‘bear aware’ city officials say
The agreement states that this is not an admission of guilt by Lindberg, but rather a voluntary...
Ottumwa man accused of inappropriate contact with minor agrees to no longer practice as chiropractor
Deputy Kenneth Doby was identified as the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office lawman wounded...
Deputy shot by 13-year-old during burglary call, sheriff says
A crying girl is comforted outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.
Texas gunman’s final 90 minutes fuel questions about police delays
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp y Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
GRAPHIC: Amber Heard ends testimony asking Depp to ‘leave me alone’

Latest News

Randy Lee Wedewer
Probation, $855 fine for former Dubuque County Treasurer charged in prostitution sting
It has now been one year since Xavior Harrelson disappeared from Montezuma.
Friday marks one year since Xavior Harrelson disappeared from Montezuma
The sheriff’s office shared a video by a Hesper, Iowa resident that shows the bear running...
Black bear seen roaming northeast Iowa town
A black bear was recently seen in Dubuque in the parking lot behind Sunnycrest Manor.
Dubuque residents should stay ‘bear aware’ city officials say