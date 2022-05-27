Advertisement

Probation, $855 fine for former Dubuque County Treasurer charged in prostitution sting

Randy Lee Wedewer
Randy Lee Wedewer(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The former Dubuque County Treasurer charged in a prostitution sting will serve one year of probation and pay a fine.

Randy Lee Wedewer along with 10 other men were charged in the sting operation.

Wedewer pleaded guilty to prostitution this week.A judge sentenced him to one year probation, and a fine of $855. His record will be cleared after paying the fine.

Wedewer and 10 others were arrested in February after Dubuque police, state, and federal law enforcement performed a large sting operation.

Undercover agents posted ads online for sexual services. When the men went to the designated hotel, they were arrested.

