Advertisement

Deaths of 3 women in early heat wave raise questions, fears

Deaths of 3 women in early heat wave raise questions, fears
Deaths of 3 women in early heat wave raise questions, fears(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — The discovery of the bodies of three women inside a Chicago senior housing facility after a brief heat wave this month raises questions about whether officials and residents are prepared for the kind of brutal heat that killed more than 700 people in the city nearly three decades ago.

Officials have not determined the women’s causes of death but there is widespread suspicion that heat played a role. That the heat arrived in May and not during the height of summer has some warning that cities nationwide are inviting disaster by not doing more to protect their vulnerable residents.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office shared a video by a Hesper, Iowa resident that shows the bear running...
Black bear seen roaming northeast Iowa town
Fairfield Community Schools
Fairfield Schools placed on lockdown after reports of armed man near Pence Elementary
Six people were shot at a graduation party in Alabama early Friday morning, according to the...
Chaotic scene: 6 injured in graduation party shooting, police say
The man with the concealed weapon shot himself in the leg and was taken to the hospital for...
Man shoots himself after taking gun on Texas elementary school campus, police say
It has now been one year since Xavior Harrelson disappeared from Montezuma.
Friday marks one year since Xavior Harrelson disappeared from Montezuma

Latest News

FILE - Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a...
Ex-Proud Boys leader to stay jailed until Capitol riot trial
Weather's unwanted guest: Nasty La Nina keeps popping up
Weather’s unwanted guest: Nasty La Nina keeps popping up
Texas school shooting
Police inaction moves to center of Uvalde shooting probe
Russia's war in Ukraine is causing a food supply crisis for the entire world.
Russia takes small cities, aims to widen east Ukraine battle