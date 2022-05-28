Advertisement

Weather’s unwanted guest: Nasty La Nina keeps popping up

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) -La Nina, the flip side of the better known El Nino weather condition, keeps popping up. La Nina is the natural but temporary cooling of parts of the Pacific that changes weather worldwide. The world is in year two, almost year three, of one that set a record in April for strength.

For the U.S., La Nina is connected to more drought and fires out West, more Atlantic hurricanes and agricultural losses. They are happening more often. In the late 20th century, La Nina hit 28% of the time. Now it’s nearly half the time.

