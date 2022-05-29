Advertisement

1st of 2022, Hurricane Agatha heads for Mexico tourist towns

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The first hurricane of the season has formed off Mexico’s southern Pacific coast and it’s growing stronger ahead of an expected strike along a stretch of tourist beaches and fishing towns. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Agatha could make landfall on Monday in the area near Puerto Escondido and Puerto Angel in the southern state of Oaxaca. That region that includes the laid-back tourist resorts of Huatulco, Mazunte and Zipolite.

On Sunday morning, Agatha was centered about 200 miles west-southwest of Puerto Angel, with winds of 85 mph. It’s forecast to be near major hurricane status before hitting. Authorities warn of possible flooding and destructive waves.

