Advertisement

Des Moines tries cooperation to reduce farm runoff

Des Moines tries cooperation to reduce farm runoff
Des Moines tries cooperation to reduce farm runoff(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Des Moines utility has filed lawsuits, proposed legislation and even tried public shaming in an effort to clean up drinking water that comes from rivers teeming with agricultural pollutants. None of it has worked, so Des Moines Water Works is trying another approach. The utility is working with grain cooperative Landus to teach farmers the latest techniques for reducing pollution at riverfront plots of corn and soybeans in the sprawling park where the utility filters the city’s drinking water.

It’s a surprising turn in a long-running dispute between the state’s dominant industry and a utility that supplies drinking water to 600,000 customers in Iowa’s largest metro area.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said they recovered a large amount of stolen catalytic converters at a storage unit in...
Cops find 1,200 stolen catalytic converters in storage unit as thefts soar
Six people were shot at a graduation party in Alabama early Friday morning, according to the...
Chaotic scene: 6 injured in graduation party shooting, police say
Police say the driver involved in a single-car crash was arrested on accusations of kidnapping....
Police: Kidnapped woman causes car crash; suspect arrested
Florida resident James Whittington cashed in on a $5 million Florida Lottery jackpot while...
Man hits top lottery prize with $5 million scratch-off ticket
Tesia White, 25, was arrested and charged with four counts of felony animal cruelty.
Woman charged after 4 dogs died in car while she ate lunch at restaurant, police say

Latest News

1st of 2022, Hurricane Agatha heads for Mexico tourist towns
1st of 2022, Hurricane Agatha heads for Mexico tourist towns
Pope names 21 new cardinals, from India, Mongolia, elsewhere
Pope names 21 new cardinals, from India, Mongolia, elsewhere
How San Diego secured its water supply, at a cost
How San Diego secured its water supply, at a cost
The warm Memorial Day Weekend continues, but storms return next week
The warm Memorial Day Weekend continues, but storms return next week