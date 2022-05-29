Advertisement

How San Diego secured its water supply, at a cost

How San Diego secured its water supply, at a cost
How San Diego secured its water supply, at a cost(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) -As a worsening drought forces millions of Californians to use less water, one corner of Southern California has largely shielded itself from supply-related woes: San Diego County. The path it took to get there serves either as a blueprint or a cautionary tale for Western water planners.

San Diego’s water is now among the most expensive in the country. That’s prompted two largely agricultural irrigation districts in the region to try to break away from the regional water supplier saying they can purchase cheaper water elsewhere. Experts say that would push costs up even more as the state sinks deeper into drought.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said they recovered a large amount of stolen catalytic converters at a storage unit in...
Cops find 1,200 stolen catalytic converters in storage unit as thefts soar
Six people were shot at a graduation party in Alabama early Friday morning, according to the...
Chaotic scene: 6 injured in graduation party shooting, police say
Florida resident James Whittington cashed in on a $5 million Florida Lottery jackpot while...
Man hits top lottery prize with $5 million scratch-off ticket
The Amber Alert for two Colorado children and their mother has been cancelled.
Colorado Amber Alert cancelled, mom, 2 small kids found safe
Deaths of 3 women in early heat wave raise questions, fears
Deaths of 3 women in early heat wave raise questions, fears

Latest News

Law enforcement personnel stand outside Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday,...
After Texas shooting, schools around US boost security
A family pays their respects next to crosses bearing the names of Tuesday's shooting victims at...
Biden called again to mourn with a city stricken by grief
Having failed to capture the Ukrainian capital Kyiv early in the 3-month-old war, the Russians...
Russian troops storm city amid eastern Ukraine bombardments
By the look and sound of it, a neighbor thinks the driver might not have even tapped the brakes...
Truck drives straight through family’s home in Illinois