Pope names 21 new cardinals, from India, Mongolia, elsewhere

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has announced he will elevate 21 churchmen to the rank of cardinal in a ceremony at the Vatican in late August. Among those tapped by the pontiff to receive the prestigious red hat will be two prelates from India and one each from Mongolia, Ghana, Nigeria, Singapore, East Timor, Paraguay and Brazil, in keeping with Francis’ determination to have church leaders reflect the global face of the Catholic church.

Francis read out his choices at the end of his traditional Sunday greetings to the public in St. Peter’s Square. The majority of the new cardinals will be younger than 80 and thus eligible to vote for the next pontiff in secret conclave.

