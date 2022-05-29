Advertisement

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ wins Tom Cruise 1st $100 million opening

'Top Gun: Maverick' wins Tom Cruise 1st $100 million opening
'Top Gun: Maverick' wins Tom Cruise 1st $100 million opening(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) -Tom Cruise got his first $100 million opening weekend with “Top Gun: Maverick.” Paramount Pictures said Sunday that in its first three days in North American theaters, “Top Gun: Maverick” earned an estimated $124 million in ticket sales. It’s a supersonic start for the long-in-the-works sequel and the film still has the wide-open skies of Memorial Day Monday to rake in even more cash.

According to projections and estimates, by Monday’s close “Top Gun: Maverick” will likely have over $150 million. The film is playing on a record 4,735 North American screens.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said they recovered a large amount of stolen catalytic converters at a storage unit in...
Cops find 1,200 stolen catalytic converters in storage unit as thefts soar
Six people were shot at a graduation party in Alabama early Friday morning, according to the...
Chaotic scene: 6 injured in graduation party shooting, police say
Police say the driver involved in a single-car crash was arrested on accusations of kidnapping....
Police: Kidnapped woman causes car crash; suspect arrested
Florida resident James Whittington cashed in on a $5 million Florida Lottery jackpot while...
Man hits top lottery prize with $5 million scratch-off ticket
Tesia White, 25, was arrested and charged with four counts of felony animal cruelty.
Woman charged after 4 dogs died in car while she ate lunch at restaurant, police say

Latest News

Police walk near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde,...
Justice Dept. to review response to Texas school shooting
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit a memorial at Robb Elementary School as...
Biden visits memorial to victims of Texas school shooting
Des Moines tries cooperation to reduce farm runoff
Des Moines tries cooperation to reduce farm runoff
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that two juveniles were among...
Agency: 1 dead, 7 injured in Oklahoma festival shooting