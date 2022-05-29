Advertisement

The warm Memorial Day Weekend continues, but storms return next week

By Hannah Messier
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Get ready for a warm and windy Sunday! Temperatures this morning are in the 60s across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri. We’re waking up to clouds this morning and we’ll have a partly cloudy sky this afternoon. Today’s highs will climb into the mid to upper 80s. You’ll need to hold on to your hat as you head out the door since winds will come from the South from 20 to 30+. Tonight’s lows will be warmer than last night’s in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Monday will be even warmer and windier than Sunday, with highs climbing into the upper 80s and low 90s.

Our next chance for showers and storms will be Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday’s storms could be strong to severe. Temperatures will cool into the 70s Wednesday through next weekend.

