Warm, windy, then potentially stormy

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Memorial Day carries on the trend of the last few days, but changes are on the way.

Expect a quiet night with lows in the upper 60s with a breeze continuing. Winds pick up during the day on Sunday, and temperatures push into the upper 80s and low 90s.

A cold front approaches central Iowa on Monday evening, likely creating at least scattered storms. Some of these could move into our region on Monday night, perhaps lingering into Tuesday morning. A second round of storms is possible by Tuesday evening along the front, especially in northeast Missouri. Storms in both of these rounds could be strong to severe.

Cooler air returns after this front, with highs in the 70s for the rest of the 7-day forecast.

