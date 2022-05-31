Advertisement

Groundbreaking ceremony held for Ottumwa’s Cobblestone Hotel & Suites

The agreement sells the property to the developer, and allows them to begin building a hotel...
The agreement sells the property to the developer, and allows them to begin building a hotel next to Bridge View Center.(KYOU)
By KYOU Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday for Ottumwa’s new Cobblestone Hotel & Suites.

The ceremony, held at the Bridge View Center Parking Lot, 108 Church St, was forced inside due to rainy weather.

It comes after The Ottumwa city council approved the development agreement between the City of Ottumwa and Cobblestone Hotel Development last September.

The hotel will cost $9.9 million. The finished product will be a 4 story, 84-unit hotel.

Bridge View Center Executive Director Scott Hallgren called the project a “game changer.”

Meet Ottumwa Executive Director Andrew Wartenberg stressed the importance of a hotel by Bridge View: “We need to have a host hotel.”

In their pitch to the city council, they said the hotel will bring in more events, more people, and more notability.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend
Colorado Parks and Wildlife confirms this is the boat that capsized at Lake Pueblo on May 29,...
1 missing, 1 dead and 11 hospitalized after boat capsizes in Colorado
How San Diego secured its water supply, at a cost
How San Diego secured its water supply, at a cost
Working together, three police officers used their quick thinking to save a 2-year-old girl who...
Caught on camera: Officers save toddler’s life during traffic stop
The Leffler Family
5 killed in Georgia boat collision; man charged

Latest News

Linn County Sheriff’s Deputy Will Halverson made his first trip back to the Casey’s store in...
Linn County Deputy returns to Coggon Casey’s for first time since shooting
An Iowan is set to go head-to-head with spellers from across the country at the annual Scripps...
Iowa 13-year-old to compete in national spelling bee
Officials identified the man as 36-year-old Stanley Donahue, from Chicago.
Trial delayed for man accused of shooting Linn County Sheriff’s deputy in Coggon
An investigation is underway after a woman was killed on a city bus in Phoenix Friday afternoon.
Iowa State Patrol identifies person killed in Dubuque County crash