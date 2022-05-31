Groundbreaking ceremony held for Ottumwa’s Cobblestone Hotel & Suites

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday for Ottumwa’s new Cobblestone Hotel & Suites.

The ceremony, held at the Bridge View Center Parking Lot, 108 Church St, was forced inside due to rainy weather.

It comes after The Ottumwa city council approved the development agreement between the City of Ottumwa and Cobblestone Hotel Development last September.

The hotel will cost $9.9 million. The finished product will be a 4 story, 84-unit hotel.

Bridge View Center Executive Director Scott Hallgren called the project a “game changer.”

Meet Ottumwa Executive Director Andrew Wartenberg stressed the importance of a hotel by Bridge View: “We need to have a host hotel.”

In their pitch to the city council, they said the hotel will bring in more events, more people, and more notability.

