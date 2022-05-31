Advertisement

Linn County Deputy returns to Coggon Casey’s for first time since shooting

Linn County Sheriff’s Deputy Will Halverson made his first trip back to the Casey’s store in Coggon where he was shot nearly a year ago when responding to an armed robbery.(Linn County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COGGON, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County Sheriff’s Deputy Will Halverson made his first trip back to the Casey’s store in Coggon where he was shot nearly a year ago when responding to an armed robbery.

The sheriff’s office Tweeted pictures, and said Halverson “was surprised by the tremendous show of support from his law enforcement family.”

Halverson spent 17 days in the hospital before returning home. The city of Coggon later presented him with a Key to the City.

The shooting happened at the Casey’s General Store at 5110 Highway 13.

The man accused of shooting Halverson was arrested after a more than 12-hour-long manhunt.

Stanley Donahue, 36, of Chicago, is facing several charges including attempted murder.

His trial was set for July, but it has been delayed until further notice, because the lead defense counsel will leave the Johnson County Public Defender’s Office before the trial begins.

