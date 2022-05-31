Linn County Deputy returns to Coggon Casey’s for first time since shooting

COGGON, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County Sheriff’s Deputy Will Halverson made his first trip back to the Casey’s store in Coggon where he was shot nearly a year ago when responding to an armed robbery.

The sheriff’s office Tweeted pictures, and said Halverson “was surprised by the tremendous show of support from his law enforcement family.”

Last night was Deputy Halverson's first trip back to the Casey's Store in Coggon since being shot at that location while responding to an armed robbery call in June of last year. Upon his arrival, he was surprised by the tremendous show of support from his law enforcement family. pic.twitter.com/SJUhUgPDyo — LinnCountySheriff (@LinnIASheriff) May 31, 2022

Halverson spent 17 days in the hospital before returning home. The city of Coggon later presented him with a Key to the City.

The shooting happened at the Casey’s General Store at 5110 Highway 13.

The man accused of shooting Halverson was arrested after a more than 12-hour-long manhunt.

Stanley Donahue, 36, of Chicago, is facing several charges including attempted murder.

His trial was set for July, but it has been delayed until further notice, because the lead defense counsel will leave the Johnson County Public Defender’s Office before the trial begins.

