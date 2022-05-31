Advertisement

Scattered storms possible this morning

Watch for some scattered storms today, especially this morning.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 4:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Watch for some showers and thunderstorms to roll across the area this morning. Isolated severe weather can’t be ruled out with any of these storms, but most of them will stay under severe limits. These will be most widespread early, then become more scattered as the day goes on. Plan on highs generally into the upper 70s to lower 80s. Tonight, there may be some isolated storms lingering, otherwise, plan on partly cloudy sky and cooler temperatures to take over. Tomorrow through Friday look great, with additional storm chances still on the way for the weekend.

