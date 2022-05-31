Advertisement

Showers and storms possible overnight

Showers and storms are possible overnight
By Hannah Messier
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We’ll stay quiet through the evening. However, a cold front will move into Iowa overnight, bringing a chance for showers and storms into the region late tonight. Overnight temperatures will cool into the upper 60s.

Showers and storms are possible throughout the day on Tuesday. Some may become strong to severe with damaging winds and hail the primary hazards with a low chance for tornadoes. Highs Tuesday will rise into the low to mid-80s.

After Tuesday, temperatures will cool into the 70s through the weekend with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Chances for storms will return Saturday and Sunday.

