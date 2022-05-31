Advertisement

Trial delayed for man accused of shooting Linn County Sheriff’s deputy in Coggon

Officials identified the man as 36-year-old Stanley Donahue, from Chicago.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COGGON, Iowa (KCRG) - The trial for the man accused of shooting a Linn County Sheriff’s Deputy during a robbery in Coggon is delayed until further notice.

Police said Stanley Donahue shot Deputy William Halverson at a Casey’s store last June. His trial was set for July.

However, new court documents show the defense and prosecution agreed to delay the trial, because the lead defense counsel will leave the Johnson County Public Defender’s Office before the trial begins.

The judge said they’ll have to get a new attorney, and get them up to speed on the trial.

Donahue faces nearly a dozen charges including attempted murder, robbery, and disarming a peace officer.

