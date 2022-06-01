Advertisement

CDC appeals ruling that eliminated mask mandate for travel

Travelers are seen wearing masks in this file photo.
Travelers are seen wearing masks in this file photo.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is doubling down on its authority to issue a mask mandate for U.S. travelers.

In April, a district court struck down the mandate, a move that blocked the federal government from implementing it nationwide.

Tuesday, the CDC asked an appeals court to reverse that decision.

The agency argued that masks are an effective way to prevent the spread of communicable disease.

It also defended its authority to issue the mandate, pointing to vaccine mandates that have been upheld by the Supreme Court.

As of now, the U.S. does not have a federal mask mandate, and no emergency order has been filed to enforce one.

About a third of the U.S. population lives in areas that are considered at higher risk, officials said. (CNN, NORTHWESTERN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL, CDC, WHITE HOUSE)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday for Ottumwa’s new Cobblestone Hotel & Suites.
Groundbreaking ceremony held for Ottumwa’s Cobblestone Hotel & Suites
According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
Mount Vernon 13-year-old advances to semifinals of National Spelling Bee contest
Iowa 13-year-old to compete in national spelling bee
Williamsburg teacher and coach Austin Mullikin runs with a purpose and a cause every single day.
Williamsburg teacher runs 5k for 343 days straight to honor firefighters killed on 9/11
An investigation is underway after a woman was killed on a city bus in Phoenix Friday afternoon.
Iowa State Patrol identifies person killed in Dubuque County crash

Latest News

Emergency personnel gather at the entrance to a subway station in the Brooklyn borough of New...
Victim in Brooklyn subway shooting sues gun maker Glock
A sign telling consumers of limits on the purchase of baby formula hangs on the edge of an...
Baby formula makers to meet with Biden on easing shortage
A still from traffic camera video shows people lifting a car to rescue a motorcyclist who was...
GRAPHIC: Police, witnesses lift car off motorcyclist trapped under car in S.C.
Americans could face more blackouts this summer.
Extreme summer heat could lead to blackouts, report says