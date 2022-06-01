Advertisement

Clouds and showers on Wednesday

By Hannah Messier
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A few lingering showers and storms are possible across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri this evening. However, showers and storms should move south of our area overnight, leaving behind a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures tonight will drop into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Wednesday we’ll have a partly cloudy sky, however, isolated to scattered showers are possible late tomorrow afternoon and overnight. Highs Wednesday will climb into the low to mid 70s.

Thursday and Friday are looking lovely with a mostly sunny sky and temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. But, precipitation is expected to return Saturday.

