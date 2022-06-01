Advertisement

A great start to June

Plan on a wonderful start to June!
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on a very quiet start to June! Look for a partly to mostly cloudy sky today, light north winds and highs generally into the 70s. Tonight, lows should fall down to the upper 40s to lower 50s, which is remarkably comfortable for this time of year. Aside from a very small shower chance tonight, this is little or no moisture expected through Friday afternoon and a nice stretch of weather is very likely. From Friday night through Sunday, there are signs of scattered showers and storms, meaning it’s simply a chance at this point and far from a certainty as to who gets what in terms of rainfall. The somewhat unsettled pattern should continue into at least early next week. This will also keep highs comfortably around 70.

